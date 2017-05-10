FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.29
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Time Inc:

* Time Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Time Inc - board of directors revises capital allocation strategy to enhance financial flexibility

* Q1 revenue fell 8 percent to $636 million

* Time Inc - reduces regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.04 per share

* Time Inc - plans to reduce leverage ratio toward lower end of 2.0x-2.5x target range of net debt to adjusted OIBDA

* Time Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Time Inc qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Time Inc- advertising revenues decreased $29 million or 8pct in Q1 of 2017 from year-earlier quarter to $331 million

* Time Inc - no longer intends to provide quarterly pacing or an annual revenue outlook

* Time Inc - on May 10, 2017, board of directors declared a dividend of $0.04 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.