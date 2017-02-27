Feb 27 Time Publishing and Media Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 2.4 percent y/y at 402.6 million yuan ($58.61 million)

* Says it plans to buy two information technology firms for a combined 1.9 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 975 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l2MhMg; bit.ly/2l2NMKp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8691 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)