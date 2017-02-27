BRIEF-New York Times Co - Chairman Arthur Sulzberger's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 27 Time Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 2.4 percent y/y at 402.6 million yuan ($58.61 million)
* Says it plans to buy two information technology firms for a combined 1.9 billion yuan via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 975 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l2MhMg; bit.ly/2l2NMKp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8691 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 WikiLeaks said on Tuesday it had obtained a top-secret trove of hacking tools used by the CIA to break into phones, communication apps and other electronic devices, and released documents related to those programs.
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik