April 28 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Chief Financial Officer Howard Averill's 2016 total compensation was $20.3 million versus $10.8 million in 2015