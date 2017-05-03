May 3 Time Warner Inc
* Time warner inc. Reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.66 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.67 billion
* Time warner inc qtrly warner bros. Segment revenues
increased 8% ($256 million) to $3.4 billion
* Time warner inc - qtrly turner segment revenues increased
6% ($182 million) to $3.1 billion,
* Time warner inc - q1 home box office revenues increased 4%
to $1.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Time warner inc - remain on track, pending completion of
regulatory reviews and receipt of consents, to close merger with
at&t inc. Before end of 2017
* Time warner inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017,
company recognized $82 million of costs related to at&t merger
* Time warner - in connection with at&t merger, as of march
31, co granted 5.7 million special retention rsus to certain
employees of co and its divisions
* Time warner - certain employees of co and its divisions,
including executive officers other than chairman and ceo, got or
will get cash retention award
