May 3

* Time warner inc. Reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.66 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.67 billion

* Time warner inc qtrly warner bros. Segment revenues increased 8% ($256 million) to $3.4 billion

* Time warner inc - qtrly turner segment revenues increased 6% ($182 million) to $3.1 billion,

* Time warner inc - q1 home box office revenues increased 4% to $1.6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Time warner inc - remain on track, pending completion of regulatory reviews and receipt of consents, to close merger with at&t inc. Before end of 2017

* Time warner inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, company recognized $82 million of costs related to at&t merger

* Time warner - in connection with at&t merger, as of march 31, co granted 5.7 million special retention rsus to certain employees of co and its divisions

* Time warner - certain employees of co and its divisions, including executive officers other than chairman and ceo, got or will get cash retention award