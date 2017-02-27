BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
Feb 27 Times Property Holdings Ltd:
* Profit for year of RMB1,982.4 million, representing an increase of 27.8% as compared with last year
* Proposed a final dividend of rmb31.51 cents per share for year ended 31 december 2016
* Fy contracted sales for year of RMB29.3 billion, representing an increase of 50.3% as compared with last year
* fy turnover for year of rmb16.21 billion, representing an increase of 18.8%
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government sold $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a record low yield, a sign of investor optimism on the policy outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend