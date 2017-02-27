Feb 27 Times Property Holdings Ltd:

* Profit for year of RMB1,982.4 million, representing an increase of 27.8% as compared with last year

* Proposed a final dividend of rmb31.51 cents per share for year ended 31 december 2016

* Fy contracted sales for year of RMB29.3 billion, representing an increase of 50.3% as compared with last year

* fy turnover for year of rmb16.21 billion, representing an increase of 18.8%