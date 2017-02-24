BRIEF-Taaleri H2 operating profit lowers to EUR 4.6 mln
* H2 income declined by 5.4 percent to 26.9 million euros ($28.49 million) (1-7/2015: 28.4 million euros)
Feb 24 Times Property Holdings Ltd
* Unit of the co, succeeded in public auction for the acquisition of the land use right of a land parcel
* Deal for a total consideration of approximately rmb1.779 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2 income declined by 5.4 percent to 26.9 million euros ($28.49 million) (1-7/2015: 28.4 million euros)
* Announced on Monday success of the public tender offer on Salvepar
* FY adjusted profit before tax 334.1 million stg versus 292.9 million stg year ago