BRIEF-Times Property says it entered into an agreement for the issue of notes

April 20 (Reuters) - Times Property Holdings-

* Issuance Of Us$225,000,000 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2022

* Times property -co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with ubs, citi, deutsche bank, haitong international, j.p. Morgan and spdb international

* Agreement in connection with notes issue

* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue, amount to approximately us$221.5 million

* Company intends to use net proceeds of notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness