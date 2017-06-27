BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
June 27 Timken Co:
* Timken to acquire Groeneveld Group, enhancing its lubrication systems platform
* Timken Co - deal for approximately $280 million.
* Timken Co - deal expected to be accretive to timken's ebitda margin
* Timken Co - henk groeneveld, sole shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from company
* Timken Co - transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2017
* Timken Co - transaction will be funded with a combination of cash and debt
* Timken Co - as part of transaction, henk groeneveld, sole shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from company
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.