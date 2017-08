April 4 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp-

* Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production of 26,048 ounces, exceeding guidance of 20,000 ounces

* Says "improvements are expected to allow us to achieve upper end of our annual guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2017"