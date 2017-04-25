FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Timmins Gold proposes to change its name to Alio Gold
April 25, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Timmins Gold proposes to change its name to Alio Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins gold corp is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc

* Arturo Bonillas will be stepping down as president of company

* Introduces new management by "revitalizing" its San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and building Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico

* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

