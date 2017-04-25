BRIEF-Timmins Gold proposes to change its name to Alio Gold

April 25 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp
* Timmins gold corp is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc
* Arturo Bonillas will be stepping down as president of company
* Introduces new management by "revitalizing" its San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and building Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico
* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer