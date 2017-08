May 11 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins gold / alio gold announces q1 2017 results

* Timmins gold corp qtrly metal revenues of $32.3 million from 26,048 ounces of gold sold at $1,232/oz

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Timmins gold corp qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce gold $848 versus $848