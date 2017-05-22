BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
May 22 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :
* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago
* Q1 net profit RMB433.5 million versus RMB375.9 million a year ago
* " Due to impact of rising raw material costs, gross profit of group will remain under pressure in short term"
* Long Island Iced Tea - partnered with Energync to distribute co's beverage brands across North Carolina, Eastern South Carolina and Southern Virginia