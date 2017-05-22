May 22 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :

* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago

* Q1 net profit RMB433.5 million versus RMB375.9 million a year ago

* " Due to impact of rising raw material costs, gross profit of group will remain under pressure in short term"