BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says FY net profit fell 31 pct

March 27 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp

* fy net profit $176.884 million versus $256.3 million

* fy revenue $8.37 billion versus $9.10 billion

* board will recommend payment of a final dividend of us$1.58 cents per share

* expects to increase its renminbi borrowing, and proportion of renminbi borrowing of group's total borrowings will be increased gradually

* looking ahead in 2017, packaged food industry is currently facing challenges in macroeconomic environment,

* management team has been planning and are in progress of disposal of under-utilized assets to enrich future cash flow