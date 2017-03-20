FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tintina Mines says certain claims of co at Red Mountain not yet been renewed
March 20, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tintina Mines says certain claims of co at Red Mountain not yet been renewed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Tintina Mines Ltd:

* Certain claims of Tintina Mines at Red Mountain have not yet been renewed due to an unintended error in claims renewal process

* Claims over known principal mineralization including its molybdenum deposit remain in good standing, will be renewed in normal course

* Management does not consider affected claims as material, management continues to pursue reinstatement of claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

