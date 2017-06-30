Nikkei tumbles to 2-week lows as central banks signal cheap money era may end
* Nikkei is on track to post weekly drop but to post gain monthly
June 29 Tintri Inc :
* Tintri announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 8.6 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Wall Street's top regulator said on Thursday it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially for initial public offerings (IPO), in a move designed to revitalize the market for share sales.