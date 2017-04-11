April 11 Tio Networks Corp:

* Tio Networks Corp. securityholders overwhelmingly approve plan of arrangement with Paypal Holdings, Inc.

* Tio Networks Corp - expected that closing of arrangement will be completed in second half of 2017

* Tio Networks - at meeting, about 79.26 pct of outstanding Tio shares and Tio options were represented, of which 99.78 pct were voted in favour of arrangement