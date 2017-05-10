BRIEF-Tiptree Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

May 10 (Reuters) - Tiptree Inc:

* Tiptree Inc files for non-timely 10-Q -sec filing

* Says certain immaterial errors were identified in the financial statements and related disclosures in the 2016 10-k

* Says does not believe the immaterial errors have any impact on the financial statements included in 2016 10-k

* Tiptree Inc says Co's process of evaluating impact of immaterial errors on internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016 is not yet complete