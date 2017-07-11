BRIEF-Genoox announces $6 mln investment
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
July 11 Tisco Financial Group Pcl:
* Qtrly net profit 1.51 billion baht versus 1.21 billion baht
* Q2 net interest income 2.76 billion baht versus 2.69 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 11 Blue-chip banks pushed Middle East stock markets slightly higher on Tuesday, a day ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.