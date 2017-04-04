FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Titan Company says consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd

* Consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered (post demonetization) by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17; sales were good for all divisions

* Co struggled for growth in H1 FY16-17 due to uncertain consumer sentiment, aftermath of impact of jewellery industry strike, PAN card limit

* Gross margin of jewellery division is likely to be good this quarter

* Witnessed significant traction in the second half of 2016-17 despite the effect of the demonetization

* Company is optimistic of top line growth in the high teens in the coming year

* GST rates are yet to be announced and a high rate for jewellery might have some effect on co's growth Source text - (bit.ly/2owFKui) Further company coverage:

