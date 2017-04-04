BRIEF-Titan Company says consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17

April 4 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd
* Consumer sentiment, demand scenario recovered (post demonetization) by beginning of Q4 FY 16-17; sales were good for all divisions
* Co struggled for growth in H1 FY16-17 due to uncertain consumer sentiment, aftermath of impact of jewellery industry strike, PAN card limit
* Gross margin of jewellery division is likely to be good this quarter
* Witnessed significant traction in the second half of 2016-17 despite the effect of the demonetization
* Company is optimistic of top line growth in the high teens in the coming year
* GST rates are yet to be announced and a high rate for jewellery might have some effect on co's growth