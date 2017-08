Feb 28 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc:

* TITAN MACHINERY ELECTS TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* TITAN MACHINERY INC - WITH ELECTION OF MESSRS. ERICKSON AND HENDERSON, BOARD WILL NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT DIRECTORS

* TITAN MACHINERY INC - MESSRS. ERICKSON AND HENDERSON'S RESPECTIVE TERMS ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL EACH BEGIN MARCH 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: