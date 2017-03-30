FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Titan Machinery Inc Q4 loss per share $0.38
March 30, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Titan Machinery Inc Q4 loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc:

* Titan Machinery Inc anounces results for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2017

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.31

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Q4 revenue $317.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Titan Machinery - closed one construction location during q4 ended Jan 31, 2017 and expects to close 14 agriculture locations during 1h of fiscal 2018

* "fiscal 2018 is expected to be a challenging operating environment"

* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions are international segment sales up 3 percent - 8 percent

* "expect to reduce equipment inventory by another $50 million in fiscal 2018"

* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions are agriculture segment sales down 10 percent -15 percent (includes impact of closed stores)

* Titan Machinery Inc - expect to reduce equipment inventory by another $50 million in fiscal 2018

* Titan Machinery - fiscal 2018 expect diluted EPS to be slightly positive,exclusive of anticipated charges associated with restructuring activities

* Titan Machinery Inc - impairment and realignment costs were $4.2 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

