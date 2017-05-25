BRIEF-Titan Machinery sees 2018 diluted EPS to be slightly positive

May 25 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc:

* Titan Machinery Inc announces results for fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $264.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Titan Machinery -co closed one construction location during Q4 ended January 31, 2017; expects to close 14 agriculture locations during first half of fiscal 2018

* Titan Machinery Inc says updating fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions

* Sees 2018 international revenue up 13% - 18%

* Sees 2018 equipment margin 7.0% - 7.5%

* Sees 2018 equipment margin 7.0% - 7.5%

* Sees 2018 diluted EPS to be slightly positive