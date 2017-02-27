BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application
* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has completed its initial review of ropinirole implant investigational new drug application
* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA requested that co hold initiation of clinical study pending submission of requested information and agency's 30-day review
* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA indicated it will require final release test data on ropinirole implant, applicator used to insert implant before clearing ind
* Additionally, FDA is requesting that Titan identify a participating principal investigator for ropinirole study
* Titan Pharmaceuticals - expects to have final test data on implant, applicator within next several weeks
* Reports fiscal first quarter 20171 results and provides full-year guidance
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors