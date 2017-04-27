BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Tivity Health Inc
* Tivity Health Inc - on april 21, 2017, Co entered into a revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides co with $100 million revolving credit facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $70 million term loan a facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $150 million delayed draw term loan facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with uncommitted incremental accordion facility of $100 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S