April 27 Tivity Health Inc

* Tivity Health Inc - on april 21, 2017, Co entered into a revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides co with $100 million revolving credit facility

* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $70 million term loan a facility

* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $150 million delayed draw term loan facility

* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with uncommitted incremental accordion facility of $100 million.