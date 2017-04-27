April 27 Tivity Health Inc-

* Tivity Health reports first-quarter 2017 financial results and increases revenue and earnings guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to $141 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $136.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenues in a range of $550 million to $558 million in 2017

* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.50 to $1.58 in 2017

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10 million.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $545.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: