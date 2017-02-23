UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 23 Tivity Health Inc:
* Tivity Health reports fourth-quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.30 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.35
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.44 to $1.52
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $540 million to $550 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $543.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $116 million to $120 million
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 free cash flow of $90 million to $95 million
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)