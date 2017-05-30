FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-TiVo, on May 26, received final initial determination by administrative law judge in co's U.S. ITC case vs various respondents, including Comcast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TiVo, on May 26, received final initial determination by administrative law judge in co's U.S. ITC case vs various respondents, including Comcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* Tivo - on may 26, co received final initial determination by administrative law judge in co's U.S. ITC case versus various respondents, including Comcast

* Tivo - the administrative law judge determined that a violation of section 337 has occurred with respect to u.s. Patent nos. 8,006,263 and 8,578,413

* Tivo Corp - the other four patents asserted by the company in the case were found to have no violation at this point Source text (bit.ly/2qBUKUM) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.