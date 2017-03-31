FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tivo settles appraisal litigation related to an acquisition
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tivo settles appraisal litigation related to an acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp

* Tivo -on March 27, co, Tivo solutions, Fir Tree Value Master Fund, Fir Tree Capital Opportunity Master Fund and The Driehaus Entities executed settlement agreement

* Tivo Corp - terms of settlement, among other matters, provide that, in exchange for a release and dismissal of all asserted claims, will pay $12.80/share

* Tivo Corp says terms of settlement will be funded from a combination of cash held by exchange agent and cash on balance sheet

* Tivo Corp says terms of settlement will not have a material adverse effect on co's financial position or result of operations

* Tivo Corp -following settlement, no other appraisal proceedings remain outstanding in connection with Tivo acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

