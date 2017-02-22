FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-TJX Cos says it expects to add about 250 net new stores in 2018
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-TJX Cos says it expects to add about 250 net new stores in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc

* TJX Cos - Q4 EPS growth negatively impacted by 3 percent due to wage increases and 5 percent due to foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange -conf call

* TJX Cos - expects FY18 SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 17.6 percent to 17.7 percent versus 17.4 percent last year - conf call

* TJX Cos - Currently expects FY18 tax rate of 36.9 percent, net interest expense of $37 million - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects FY18 comp growth of 1 percent to 2 percent on sales of $22.2 to $22.4 billion at Marmaxx unit - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expect FY18 comps to increase 2 percent to 3 percent on sales of $5.0 to $5.1 billion at HomeGoods unit - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expect FY18 comp increase of 2 percent to 3 percent on sales of $3.4 to $3.5 billion at TJX Canada division - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects FY18 comp growth of 1 percent to 2 percent on sales of $4.5 to $4.6 billion at TJX International division - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects to add about 250 net new stores or increase store growth by 7 percent in FY 2018 - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.