3 months ago
BRIEF-TJX Q1 earnings per share $0.82
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TJX Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $7.8 billion

* Qtrly net sales increased 3 pct to $7.8 billion, over last year’s 10 pct increase

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $7.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent

* TJX Companies Inc - total inventories as of april 29, 2017, were $3.7 billion, compared with $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter last year

* TJX Companies Inc - movement in foreign currency exchange rates had a two percentage point negative impact on consolidated net sales growth in q1

* TJX Companies Inc says for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.81 to $0.83

* TJX Companies maintains full year fiscal 2018 outlook

* TJX Companies says for second quarter of fiscal 2018, expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1 pct to 2 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $35.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TJX Companies says continues to expect to repurchase approximately $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion of TJX stock in fiscal 2018

* TJX Companies says expect foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange will negatively impact eps growth by 4 pct in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

