BRIEF-TJX reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.85

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to $8.4 billion

* Qtrly consolidated comp store sales increased 3% over last year’s 4% increase‍​

* Sees Q3 2018 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.00

* Raises full year guidance‍​

* Sees Q3 consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%‍​

* Says now estimates 2018 diluted GAAP EPS to be $3.89 to $3.93 and Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.82‍​

* Says total inventories as of July 29, 2017 were $3.9 billion, flat compared to the end of the second quarter last year

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.89, revenue view $35.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fiscal 2018 consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.

* Wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 1% in q3‍​

* Co’s full-year guidance includes expected benefit of about $0.11 per share from the 53rd week in the company’s fiscal 2018 calendar

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 2% in fiscal 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $8.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co now expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion of tjx stock in fiscal 2018 Further company coverage: