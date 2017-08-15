BRIEF-TJX reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.85

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to $8.4 billion
* Qtrly consolidated comp store sales increased 3% over last year’s 4% increase
* Sees Q3 2018 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.00
* Raises full year guidance
* Sees Q3 consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%
* Says now estimates 2018 diluted GAAP EPS to be $3.89 to $3.93 and Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.82
* Says total inventories as of July 29, 2017 were $3.9 billion, flat compared to the end of the second quarter last year
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.89, revenue view $35.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fiscal 2018 consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.
* Wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 1% in q3
* Co’s full-year guidance includes expected benefit of about $0.11 per share from the 53rd week in the company’s fiscal 2018 calendar
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 2% in fiscal 2018
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $8.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co now expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion of tjx stock in fiscal 2018