5 months ago
BRIEF-TKH Group FY net profit down 1.2 pct at 87.3 million euros
#Communications Equipment
March 7, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TKH Group FY net profit down 1.2 pct at 87.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV:

* Q4 turnover 362.3 million euros ($383.57 million) versus 344.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITA 46.2 million euros versus 39.9 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 87.3 million euros versus 88.3 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal: 1.10 euros per (depository receipt for an) ordinary share, equal to the dividend for 2015

* Visible recovery in order intake in tire building segment (industrial solutions) to 89 million euros in Q4

* We see a better starting position for growth in 2017 compared to a year ago

* The expectation is that growth will materialize from 2018

* Increase turnover in the defined seven vertical growth markets of 300 million euros and 500 million euros in the coming three to five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

