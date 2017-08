May 2 (Reuters) - TKH Group Nv:

* Q1 EBITA 39.3 million euros versus 31.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit before amortization group share 24.8 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 359.7 million euros versus 316.9 million euros year ago

* TKH reiterates its forecast made at the presentation of the annual results in March 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qsdN4J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)