May 11 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME GREW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 20.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 39.2 MLN

* AT EUR 21.1 MLN, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 23.3% IN Q1 OF 2017 COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2016

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE GENERATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 116.0 MLN

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 15.709 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.888 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)