FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tmac Resources Inc

* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share c$0.03

* Tmac resources inc - mining in q1 of 2017 produced 29,000 tonnes of ore at an estimated grade of 12.8 g/t

* Tmac resources inc - ore stockpiles at march 31, 2017 are estimated to contain 131,600 tonnes of ore at a grade of 13 g/t, or 56,800 ounces of gold

* Tmac resources inc - 2017 gold production guidance 100,000-120,000 ounces

* Tmac resources inc - processing plant ramp up has encountered issues that have affected its availability

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tmac resources-delay in achieving commercial production,additional costs incurred, expected to be incurred to achieve production estimated about $13 million

* Tmac resources inc - despite delay, co forecasts sufficient cash on hand to achieve commercial production, achieve positive cash flow from mining operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.