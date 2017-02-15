BRIEF-TMB Bank posts FY net profit 8.23 bln baht

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tmb Bank Pcl

* FY net profit 8.23 billion baht versus 9.33 billion baht

* FY total operating income 35.22 billion baht versus 33.45 billion baht

* FY net interest income 24.76 billion baht versus 23.22 billion baht

* "In 2017 Thai economy is expected to continue to keep its moderate growth momentum"

* As of Dec-16, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the bank under Basel III calculation was at 18.1% while CET1 and Tier 1 ratios stayed at 12.8%"