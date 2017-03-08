FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TMG confirms appeal Talpa at Enterprice chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV:

* Confirms appeal Talpa at Enterprise Chamber, says confident about the outcome

* Enterprise chamber has informed tmg that the date for the court hearing is set for March 16

* Does not recognise Talpa's statements that the Supervisory Board did not provide a level playing field regarding its bid by giving priority to the talks with Mediahuis N.V and VP Exploitatie N.V. (the Consortium) and by signing a Merger Protocol during the weekend Source text: bit.ly/2m3pdt3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

