Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV:

* Confirms receipt of increased conditional proposal from Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie to 5.90 euros ($6.26)

* Has received in increase of indicative price for all outstanding and issued certificates of TMG from 5.25 euros to 5.90 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)