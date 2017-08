BRIEF-TMG says Marc Vangeel to be appointed CEO

May 26 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP NV

* JAN-APRIL REVENUES FELL BY 7.6% TO EUR 127.2 MILLION FROM EUR 137.6, LARGELY DUE TO LOWER PRINT ADVERTISING INCOME (-25.3%). ‍​

* JAN-APRIL EBITDA, ADJUSTED FOR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AND COSTS RELATED TO THE PUBLIC OFFER, FELL BY 8.6% TO EUR 3.2 MILLION FROM EUR 3.5 MILLION.‍​

* TOTAL COSTS IN 2017 OF PUBLIC OFFER FROM MEDIAHUIS N.V. AND VP EXPLOITATIE N.V., INCLUDING PROCEEDINGS BEFORE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER, ARE EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SALE OF ITS DOOR-TO-DOOR MAGAZINES TO BDUMEDIA IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ON 1 JUNE THE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO NOTIFY THE AGM THAT MESSRS MARC VANGEEL AND KOOS BOOT WILL BE APPOINTED TO LEAD TMG AS CEO AND CFO RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)