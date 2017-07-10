Russian minister says power project in Crimea will go ahead
ISTANBUL, July 10 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that construction of two power plants in Crimea would go ahead.
July 10 TMX Group Ltd:
* TMX Group equity financing statistics - June 2017
* Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 15 new issuers in June 2017, compared with 15 in previous month and nine in June 2016
* Total financings raised in June 2017 for Toronto Stock Exchange decreased 32% from previous month, and were down 39% compared to June 2016
* Total number of financings in June 2017 was 60, compared with 47 previous month and 64 in June 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange
* TSX Venture Exchange welcomed eight new issuers in June 2017, compared with six previous month and one in June 2016
* Total financings for TSX Venture Exchange raised in June 2017 increased 93% compared to previous month
* 138 financings in June 2017 for TSX Venture Exchange compared with 131 in previous month and 174 in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, July 10 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that construction of two power plants in Crimea would go ahead.
July 10 A U.S. judge has rejected a former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee's arguments that he had a constitutional right to use marijuana while under indictment for what federal prosecutors call a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe an opioid drug.