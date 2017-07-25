FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tobii Q2 operating loss widens to 70 mln SEK
July 25, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Tobii Q2 operating loss widens to 70 mln SEK

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Tobii

* Tobii Q2 sales totaled SEK 266 million (241)

* Tobii Q2 group's operating loss amounted to SEK -70 million (-29)

* Tobii Dynavox made a contribution of SEK 19 million (25), Tobii Pro's operating profit amounted to SEK -2 million (-3), while investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -87 million (-52) on group's earnings

* Says we believe that we are well positioned to become a leading supplier of eye-tracking technology for vr, and a number of discussions with potential customers and partners have intensified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

