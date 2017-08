March 14 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties AB:

* Issues bonds worth 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.4 million)

* Bonds are issued at 102.25 pct of nominal value

* Issue represents an interest of STIBOR 3M + 7.9 pct

* Pareto Securities and ABG Sundal Collier act as financial advisors to the issue Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9319 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)