Feb 28 Tobin Properties AB:

* Q4 revenue 38.2 million Swedish crowns ($4.2 million) versus 3.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 9.7 million crowns versus loss 7.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes for 2016 dividend to preference shareholders of 11.50 crowns with semi-annual payment of 5.75 crowns per preference share

* Proposes no dividend be paid per ordinary share

($1 = 9.0475 Swedish crowns)