5 months ago
BRIEF-Tod's CFO says confident group will reach 2017 consensus
#Apparel & Accessories
March 14, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tod's CFO says confident group will reach 2017 consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells a post-results analyst call:

* confident group will reach analyst consensus forecasts for 2017, with revenues expected at 1.040 bln euros and core profits at 193 million euros, thanks to cost efficiencies and expected like-for-like sales improvement

* beginning of year confirms the improved trend started in the last three months of last year

* group sees good performance of leather goods in first months of year

* sales in some regions, such as mainland China, are performing well

* expects no real material impact from exchange rates in 2017

* new store openings this year will be lower than average in past, due to more challenging situation than in the past, seen in the region of mid to high single digit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

