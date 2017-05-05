May 5 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:

* Expects "flattish" like-for-like sales in whole year

* Like-for-like sales growth should be "something between negative and flattish" for the first half

* "More than a hope" that like-for-like sales growth can be positive in the second half of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)