BRIEF-Shenzhen Bicycle cuts share issue size to 800 mln yuan, share trade to resume
* Says it cuts share issue size to 800 million yuan ($116.13 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
May 5 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:
* Expects "flattish" like-for-like sales in whole year
* Like-for-like sales growth should be "something between negative and flattish" for the first half
* "More than a hope" that like-for-like sales growth can be positive in the second half of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 22 Germany's Volkswagen AG and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motor) have received approval from Chinese regulators to form a joint venture to make electric vehicles, the two automakers said on Monday.