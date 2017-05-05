BRIEF-Shenzhen Bicycle cuts share issue size to 800 mln yuan, share trade to resume
* Says it cuts share issue size to 800 million yuan ($116.13 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
May 5 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:
* Sees 13-14 new shop openings in 2017 and 3-4 shop closures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 800 million yuan ($116.13 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 22 Germany's Volkswagen AG and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motor) have received approval from Chinese regulators to form a joint venture to make electric vehicles, the two automakers said on Monday.