March 31 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd:

* Says its wholly owned unit which located in Yamanashi prefecture, will be merged with another wholly owned unit B which located in Iwate prefecture, on July 1

* Says the Yamanashi prefecture based unit will be the surviving company, and the other one will be dissolved

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YUO8zo

