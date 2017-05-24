BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen

May 24(Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp

* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2032 respectively, and coupon rate 0.16 percent and 0.79 percent per annum respectively

* Says underwriters of 11th series unsecured corporate bonds will be Nomura Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd

* Says underwriters of 12th series unsecured corporate bonds will be Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd

