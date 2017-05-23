FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports Q2 EPS $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.36 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.4 billion to $6.1 billion

* Says reaffirms its previous guidance for full FY adjusted gross margin

* Sees FY 2017 third-quarter deliveries of between 1,675 and 1,975 units with an average price of between $790,000 and $815,000

* Quarter end backlog of $5.00 billion and 6,018 units rose 19% in dollars and 22% in units, compared to FY 2016's second-quarter-end backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

