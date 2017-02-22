FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc

* Toll Brothers reports FY 2017 1st quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $920.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $903.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.2 billion to $6.2 billion

* Expects FY 2017 second-quarter deliveries of between 1,350 and 1,650 units with an average price of between $810,000 and $835,00

* FY 2017 should be another year of substantial growth

* Increasing mid-point of delivery guidance for full FY 2017 by 100 units and now expects FY 2017 deliveries of between 6,700 and 7,500 units

* Company's second-quarter FY 2017 other income and income from unconsolidated entities is expected to be between $40 million and $60 million

* Quarter end backlog of $4.35 billion and 5,145 units rose 19% in dollars and 21% in units, compared to FY 2016's first-quarter-end backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.